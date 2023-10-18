Jennifer Lopez shows off her incredible figure in new lingerie collection inspired by her new album

Jennifer Lopez is getting fans excited about the release of her upcoming album ‘This is Me… Now’ after unveiling her new stunning lingerie collection in collaboration with Intimissimi, which is inspired by her new musical project and features crystal adornments and gold hues.

The 54-year-old actress, who recently had some jaw-dropping fashion moments wearing Schiaparelli, is now showing a more intimate side of herself, sharing photos from her latest photoshoot for Intimissimi, showing off her incredible figure and posing for the camera.

“Introducing my [Intimissimi] THIS IS ME…NOW collection. From Verona to Hollywood and made with love,” JLo shared on Instagram. The singer previously opened up about her thoughts on lingerie, describing it as “deeply intimate” and explaining that it “empowers you to feel free and beautiful.”

Her new collection includes a lace-lined set in champagne and a matching robe, a two-piece lace bra and panty set, as well as a laced bodysuit. JLo modeled all the items and gave her best poses, making her fans and followers thrilled about the collection and the new music.

This is not the only meaningful launch from her collaboration with Intimissimi. She also teased a new collection that features green hues, which hold a deep meaning to her. “I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she said in a previous newsletter.

“The name of the collection and product assortment encapsulates the essence of her evolution, self-reflection, and embracing her true self,” the brand wrote in a press release, adding that many of the items from the collection delve “into her deeply transformative journey of personal development.”