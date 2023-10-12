Jennifer Lopez’s latest fashion moments have everyone going crazy: See why

Jennifer Lopez is bringing spring back for one day only. The Hollywood star looked glamorous in a floral princess dress, immediately going viral on social media and causing users to look for similar styles online, after making a special appearance at the Daytime Beauty Awards.
The 54-year-old singer decided to go for a pink floral moment, wearing a white Back Mai dress, featuring a plunging neckline. JLo completed her look with pink stiletto sandals by Femme Donatella, matching her ensemble with a pink clutch.
Jennifer wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and wore gold earrings and a stunning makeup look, which included a pink lip. “No way this is 54,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The prettiest flower in the garden.”
The actress proved to have a chameleonic style, as she went on to wear a chic shirtdress, showing off her glamorous ensemble that included gold tones. JLo wore a Schiaparelli white shirtdress, featuring dramatic long sleeves and large gold buttons.
Jennifer completed her second look by wearing gold statement earrings and rings, as well as a matching clutch by Cult Gaia, and Dolce & Gabanna sunglasses. However, it was her gold-heeled platforms that stole the attention, also by D&G.
The star took to social media to share photos of the look, posing for the camera in front of a fountain. Jennifer is known for having an impeccable sense of style on and off the red carpet, apart from not being afraid of experimenting with new ensembles.