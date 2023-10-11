Jennifer Lopez spotted with ‘JENNIFER’ necklace instead of her usual ‘BEN’ nameplate for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was photographed in Los Angeles sporting a casual ensemble, arriving at Soho House in Malibu. The Hollywood star was seen wearing a green ensemble, consisting of cargo pants and an oversized sweatshirt.

JLo completed the chic look with a pair of clear heels, a brown clutch, rose-colored sunglasses and statement rings. She also wore her hair in a loose ponytail and rocked her signature hoop earrings.

However, it was her necklace that stole the attention of fans online, as it was pointed out that she had replaced her ‘BEN’ necklace in honor of her husband Ben Affleck, for a similar necklace with a different nameplate.

The singer wore a ‘JENNIFER’ necklace during her recent outing, with many taking to social media to wonder about the reason behind her change of jewelry. JLo previously wore her ‘BEN’ necklace with an additional heart pendant, during a brief makeup tutorial back in March.

The fan-favorite couple were recently spotted having fun and grabbing lunch at a fast food restaurant. The pair were seen having a casual conversation and enjoying their meal at McDonald’s. And while Ben is known for having a preference for Dunkin Donuts, it seems like they were indulging in burgers and fries.

The two stars seem to be going strong in their relationship following their marriage last year, going on different romantic dates in Los Angeles. Just a couple of weeks ago they were seen holding hands at a flea market, accompanied by Jennifer’s child Emme Muñiz.