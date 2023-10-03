Jennifer Lopez shares she felt ‘uncertain’ about her body after becoming a mom

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the process of giving birth, and how it affected her self-esteem. While attending the Daytime Beauty Awards, Lopez presented an award for her trainer, Tracy Anderson, sharing the impact that she had on her physique and self-esteem in the years they’d worked together.

©GettyImages



Lopez and Anderson

Lopez presented Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award and revealed that the two met in 2008, after Lopez had given birth to her twins Max and Emme. “I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now,” said Lopez. “And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

“I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before - as most new moms do after giving birth.”

“She came into my life,” said Lopez, “and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realise that I could be stronger than I ever had before.”

Jennifer Lopez’s look at the awards

Lopez looked stunning at the awards ceremony, wearing a white Bach Mai dress with a plunging neckline and some pink florals printed on it. She rounded out the look with matching accessories, including a pink clutch purse, and matching heels. She also had some golden jewelry. Lopez shared a look on her Instagram and captioned it, “Congratulations, Tracy.”

