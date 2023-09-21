Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cozy up at the flea market with Emme Muñiz

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have no shame in showing some adorable PDA. The couple was recently spotted doing some shopping at a flea market in Los Angeles, and they could not keep their hands off each other, holding each other’s hands and waists, beaming with love in their eyes.

©GrosbyGroup



Bennifer looked sweet in matching denim looks

Affleck carried all the bags like a gentleman while JLo held her designer purse. They strolled through the market and despite being one of the most famous A-list couples, looked like they had a relatively normal outing, without any fanfare. When they did stop by a booth, they kept each other close with the “Jenny from the Block” singer gently caressing the Air star’s bottom.

©GrosbyGroup



Bennifer didn’t keep their hands off each other on their sweet family outing

The couple was not alone on their sweet date, taking JLo’s daughter Emme Muñiz, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, along for the fun. The 15-year-old was there with a friend, and looked very happy to secure a new bracelet, eagerly showing mom and stepdad.

©GrosbyGroup



Emme Muñiz was all smiles with a new bracelet

Their outing comes after outlets published photos of Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, sharing an affectionate moment as he drove her back to her car in Los Angeles. Jen was riding in the back seat of his car after picking up their daughter, who was with them. Garner put her arm around Ben and gave him a sweet hug from the backseat, and he had a smile on his face.

While it was a totally normal and healthy moment between the former couple who are doing a great job co-parenting, people were trying to make the situation dramatic. With the flea market outing, it’s clear JLo is happy and secure with their relationship and remained unbothered.