Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner wear matching looks for romantic dinner date in New York City

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny decided to dress the part during their elegant dinner date in New York City. The celebrity couple are going strong in their romantic relationship, and this time they elevated their looks for a special occasion, entering 4 Charles Prime Rib restaurant, and showing off their monochromatic ensembles.

The Puerto Rican singer looked dapper in a black suit paired with leather boots, completing the look with black sunglasses, a blue Yankees baseball cap, and a scarf around his head to go incognito from the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, the supermodel looked stunning in a stylish black dress featuring a V neckline and a high-leg slit, she paired the outfit with black chunky heels, minimal jewelry, black sunglasses, and a matching purse.

The pair have been spotted going on romantic outings around NYC while working on their projects. The singer was recently photographed filming a new music video starring Al Pacino, while Kendall has been booked and busy with her fashion campaigns and promoting her Tequila brand.

Bad Bunny gave a glimpse of his relationship dynamic with Kendall during his interview with Vanity Fair last week, revealing that prefers to communicate in Spanish but speaks English with “specific people” including his girlfriend Kendall. “I feel more comfortable in my own language. I think in Spanish, I feel in Spanish, I eat in Spanish, I sing in Spanish.” However, “with some people, I speak English—with some specific people,” adding, “With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”

Further in the interview, he said he doesn’t see himself living in Los Angeles and has been looking for a place to live in Puerto Rico. I’ve been looking for the perfect place in Puerto Rico to create my dream home for a long time,” he concluded. “I hope to live here forever.”