Bad Bunny opens up about his relationship with Kendall Jenner: ‘I couldn’t talk to her before’

Bad Bunny is opening up about his personal and professional life during a recent interview with Vanity Fair. The Puerto Rican singer revealed that a new album is coming, and fans can expect to listen to a new sound from him, as he explained that he is now “inspired a lot by the music of the 70s.”

“I’m not sure if this is going to shape my music, generally or just one song,” he said to the publication. The new album could be released as soon as fall 2023, however, the singer didn’t give many details about his plans. “I am playing around and enjoying myself, letting go,” he said, adding that he is “always going to look for a way to do something new.”

In his relationship with Kendall Jenner, the singer said that he is not interested in marrying and having children at the moment, but he doesn’t dismiss the possibility of settling down in the future. He also talked about the criticism from fans when it comes to his love life; “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,” he said to the outlet.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” Bad Bunny explained. I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”

The musician admitted that he preferred to communicate in Spanish but speaks English with “specific people” including his girlfriend Kendall. “I feel more comfortable in my own language. I think in Spanish, I feel in Spanish, I eat in Spanish, I sing in Spanish.” However, “with some people, I speak English—with some specific people,” adding, “With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”

Further in the interview, he said he doesn’t see himself living in Los Angeles and has been looking for a place to live in Puerto Rico. I’ve been looking for the perfect place in Puerto Rico to create my dream home for a long time,” he concluded. “I hope to live here forever.”