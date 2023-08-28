Kendall Jenner’s bikini looks during romantic vacation with Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny recently broke the internet after posting some sizzling photos of his vacation with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner. The Puerto Rican singer even shared a nude photo and posted a video while on a hike with the model, where he can be heard telling her to be careful as she happily chases a squirrel.

The 27-year-old model had previously shared some of the photos from their romantic moments, with Bad Bunny confirming that they were together at the time, spending some quality time and enjoying the scenic mountain views, swimming in the lake and even posing for the camera with the perfect backdrop.

The singer proved to be a good Instagram boyfriend, taking some photos of Kendall during their getaway. The model can be seen showing off her figure in a striped bikini while aboard a yacht. She also posed in denim overalls, paired with a matching bandana and a white top. “Peanuts and bear,” she wrote in the caption, with one person commenting, “We know who took that last photo of you,” adding a bunny emoji.

Kendall has an extensive summer wardrobe, as she recently showed some of her other bikini looks during her girl’s trip with Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Justin Skye. The model showcased a patterned two-piece swimsuit in black and gold, and a white bikini with a yellow and brown pattern.

The three friends also enjoyed some of Kendall’s tequila 818 while aboard a luxury yacht and shared some funny TikTok videos. Kendall’s sister Khloé Kardashian commented in one of her bikini pics. “Damn you really are that girl,” Khloé wrote, while someone else wrote, “The category is body.”