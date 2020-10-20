Kendall Jenner joins the big-toe sandal trend and styles it with a skimpy silk dress

It doesn’t come as a surprise that fashion styles and trends come and go. This year, fashion trends have consisted of everything from baggy mom jeans to chunky boots paired with dresses to bucket hats. Now, one trend in particular that seems to be making a comeback in the past year is the big toe sandal and Kendall Jenner is one of the many celebs who is joining the trend.

In a photo shared by her stylist, Dani Michelle, the 24-year-old supermodel styled the shoe trend by pairing it with a cream-colored super short silk mini dress that had black spots on it. Her all-black sandals had a slight platform with straps that went over the top of her foot and over her big toe. The model’s hair was pulled back in a sleek style and she protected her face with a black face mask from her sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line, according to Yahoo.

The fashion world saw the resurgence of the big toe sandal last summer when celebs such as Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union, and Katie Holmes were all spotted wearing a pair. The sandal dates back to the 1990s and now it seems that it’s once again an on-trend staple in people’s closets, according to Yahoo.

Jenner has always been into fashion and has her own unique style - one that’s different from her famous sisters Although her and her younger sister, Kylie have their own styles, they do have their own clothing line together named KENDALL + KYLIE Clothing Collection. Earlier this week, she and Kylie debuted a new affordable clothing line on Amazon. According to People, everything in the line is designed by the famous sisters and the prices on the items are for $90 or less. The collection is only available on Amazon for six days and each piece is made to order.

In addition to that, every piece is eligible for Amazon Prime shipping, according to People. Every purchase also comes with a complimentary face mask, which is fitting for the current circumstances. Once the collection is no longer available, it’ll be gone forever so if you’re looking to shop and dress like the Jenner sisters, this is your chance!