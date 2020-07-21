This hot ‘hammock-style’ bikini is a Kardashian-Jenner fave

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to have shared tastes when it comes to bikini styles. Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie are fanatics of the hammock-style bottom, a daringly revealing cut apt for selfies with highly curated angles. These teeny weeny bikinis with an ‘80s vibes are characterized by fine strings that tie around the hips, leaving little to the imagination. Of course anything worn by these three celebrities is sure to influence this summer fashion trends, with various brands offering their take on the trend.

©@kourtneykardash



The celebrity wore a daring two-piece in Palm Springs

Kourtney and her vintage bikini

While dosing up on vitamin D under the sun’s rays (hopefully with a high-factor skin protector on!), the creator of the lifestyle brand Poosh showed off her assets in this vintage metallic blue Dior design. In line with the monochromatic trend, this teeny, high-cut two-piece flatters both curvaceous women and those looking to elongate their legs.

©@kyliejenner



The mini bikini was the perfect way for the influencer to show off her figure

Kylie and her printed bikini

The youngest of the family shared a digital postcard from her last trip to the Bahamas, sat on a chair in azure waters while wearing a hammock-style bikini bottom. The printed set by Danielle Guizio, comprised of the Amorini Bikini Top ($92) and the Amorini Bikini Bottom ($86), has a distinctive – and high-cut – lower line and side ties. A risqué bikini perfect for looking hot under the summer sun.

©kendalljenner



With this sensual bikini, Kendall got more than 7 million likes on social media

Kendall and this bikini: a love story

The top model starred in some fab snaps by her photographer friend Amber Asaly where her mini Sommer Swim bikini caused quite a stir on social media. She wore the vertiginous, mosaic print bikini with multiple straps for a day at the beach with her younger sister. A big fan of the racy hammock-style bottom, the 24 year-old celebrity’s post garnered more than 7 million likes on Instagram. It seems that revealing beachwear is the definite go-to for the Kardashian-Jenners!