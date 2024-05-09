Carolina Herrera to receive 2024 Hispanic Heritage Award for Fashion

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) has announced that Venezuelan-American Fashion Designer Carolina Herrera will be honored with the 2024 Hispanic Heritage Award for Fashion at the 37th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards (HHAs). The ceremony is scheduled at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts‘ Opera House on September 5th, 2024.

In 1988, The White House established the HHAs to honor Hispanic Heritage Month in America. These awards have now become a fundamental celebration of Hispanic culture and achievement, earning the title of “America’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.” With the support of 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions, the HHAs acknowledge exceptional individuals across several fields, recognizing their significant contributions to society.

Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, expressed immense enthusiasm about honoring Carolina Herrera. He described her as a “transcendent” figure, lauding her remarkable career, vision, determination, and grace, resonating deeply within the Hispanic community and beyond.

Carolina Herrera’s journey in fashion began in 1981 when she presented her inaugural women’s ready-to-wear collection at the New York Metropolitan Club. From the outset, she infused her designs with elegance, femininity, and exquisite craftsmanship.

Over the years, her brand has evolved into a global luxury powerhouse, attracting women seeking sophistication and romance. Under the stewardship of Creative Director Wes Gordon, appointed by Herrera in 2018, the House of Herrera continues to captivate audiences with its modern flair.

©GettyImages



Carolina Herrera (R) and US designer Wes Gordon (L) take pictures after the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Plaza Hotel in New York on February 13, 2023.

Expressing gratitude for the honor, Carolina Herrera remarked, “It is an honor to receive the prestigious Hispanic Heritage Award which recognizes the tremendous contributions and legacy of Latinos in the United States and the world.” She highlighted her pride in celebrating Latino heritage and achievements alongside her fellow honorees in September, extending her thanks to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation for the recognition.

Carolina Herrera has made a significant impact on the fashion industry and has become an inspiration for women around the world. Her designs encourage women to embrace elegance, beauty, and self-confidence, challenging stereotypes and expectations. She has empowered women to break free from societal norms and become their best selves throughout her career.

Herrera’s contributions to fashion have garnered widespread acclaim, earning her numerous accolades, including the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion, and the CFDA Award for Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Carolina Herrera’s brand has become a global retail empire, with boutiques in major cities worldwide, since she opened her first boutique on Madison Avenue in 2000.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards, broadcast nationally on PBS, hold a special significance within the Latino community. Not only do they recognize excellence in various fields, but they also serve as a platform for celebrating Latino culture and heritage.