Boho-chic continues to make a comeback this summer. The weather is getting warmer and celebrities are showing off their favorite ensembles, with many joining the revival of the boho-chic trend, including maxi dresses, skirts, knitwear, and more.

Among the celebrities who are at the front of the bohemian fashion revival, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, Sienna Miller, Paris Jackson, and more are putting a twist to the popular fashion trend from the ‘00s.