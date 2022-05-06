Adele celebrates her 34th birthday in custom Carolina Herrera mini-dress

Adele celebrated her 34th birthday in high fashion. The singer took to social media to show her custom-made Carolina Herrera dress, designed by the brand’s creative director, Wes Gordon.

The Grammy award winner’s dress features bubble sleeves and a sparkling embellished bodice. “What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier!” Adele captioned her post.

“So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x”

As HOLA! USA previously reported, Adele reacted to new engagement rumors with boyfriend Rich Paul. During an interview with Graham Norton, she revealed if she plans to have another baby after finally performing at her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency.

The star sparked engagement rumors after her red carpet appearance at the BRIT awards, wearing a stunning diamond ring on her finger, that suggested she was ready to take her relationship to the next level.

Adele was asked about the rumors but didn’t deny her relationship status, responding, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?,” making fans wonder if she is actually engaged and just wants to keep her personal life private.