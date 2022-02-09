Adele sparks engagement rumors with Rich Paul! See the stunning diamond ring

It seems Adele is ready to take the next step with her boyfriend of six months, Rich Paul, sparking engagement rumors at the 2022 Brit Awards, wearing a stunning diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Loading the player...

The Grammy winner, who is enjoying the success of her latest album, attended the highly anticipated event looking glamorous with a custom black Giorgio Armani Privé gown, paired with diamond rings and the sparkling rock.

This is Adele’s first red carpet appearance since her return to the spotlight with her new record ‘30,’ and now we are wondering if the acclaimed artist is hinting at her engagement, after a representative from Lorraine Schwartz confirmed that the ring and Adele’s drop diamond earrings are from the designer’s collection.

Adele also wore the beautiful ring for her performance of ‘I Drink Wine’ and as she received her award for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

It was reported that the singer’s relationship with Rich was in distress, with a source from the management team at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas revealing that she had been “crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” adding that she was “constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.”

However the star went on to shut down the breakup rumors with a post on her Instagram account, declaring she would be performing at the Brit Awards and ending her caption with, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”