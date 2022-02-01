January’s Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

It’s always fun learning what celebrities are doing when it comes to real estate. Whether it‘s selling their multi-million dollar apartments or buying new mansions, it’s fascinating seeing the kind of life they live. Thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com we have a list of the top 10 celebrity real estate news. From Tina Turner, Kelly Clarkson,Adele, and more check out what‘s going down with celebrity real estate.

KELLY CLARKSON’S EX GETS 5% OF HER MONTANA RANCH

Kelly Clarkson has given her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, 5% of her Montana ranch. Kelly and family spent much of the pandemic months at the ranch but the couple divorced in 2020 and Brandon refused to leave. Kelly’s Warren Peak Ranch is valued at almost $18 million.



THE WEEKND LISTS ENTIRE FLOOR LOS ANGELES PENTHOUSE

With the recent purchase of his 33,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion for $69 million, Canadian-singer-songwriter, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (better known as The Weeknd) is asking $22.5 million for his penthouse in LA‘s Westwood neighborhood. The Weeknd has been on a home-buying surge in recent years including a full-floor penthouse he bought two years ago for $21 million and a 14,000-square-foot home he sold to Madonna for $19.3 million.



ASHTON KUTCHER AND & MILA KUNIS SELL THEIR FIRST MARITAL HOME

The Beverly Hills home that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bought soon after they were married has just sold for $10.35 million. Ashton and Mila bought the five-bedroom, over a 7,300-square-foot home in 2014 for approximately $10.2 million. They now have a modern stainable farmhouse in Beverly Hills for the family instead.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL SELL TRIBECA PENTHOUSE



Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their New York apartment for $29 million, just a few months after also listing their longtime LA home. The glamour couple bought the four-bedroom penthouse in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood in 2017 for $20.2 million.



THE CANADIAN HOME WHERE ADELE FILMED ‘EASY ON ME’ VIDEO IS FOR SALE

©Real Estate Hot List Photos (TopTenRealEstate)





Adele has a talent for choosing stunning backdrops for her music videos, and the one she chose for her hit song “Easy On Me” is no exception. A 90-minute drive from Montréal, the 173-acre vineyard Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès is now for sale, priced at $4.37 million U.S. dollars.

DAVID SPADE’S LISTS BEVERLY HILLS HOME

David Spade bought his first celebrity-status home in Beverly Hills‘ Trousdale Estates neighborhood in 2001 for $4 million. Since then, David has owned several LA-area homes and recently spent almost $14 million for a brand new home and has listed the 2001 home for $19.995 million.