Exclusive: Single, happy and with a new look, Denise Bidot moves back to New York!

In which way has the Denise that arrived in California a couple years ago changed? How is this woman different?

When I arrived in California, I was an independent woman and a little selfish. I had been single for more than ten years and everything I did was for myself and my daughter. To be honest, no one else seemed that important to me. I lived in a bubble and the rest of the world didn’t exist, I never noticed anything that happened around me. In these past two years I’ve realized that I’m worth much more in the real world. I learned to cook and to do basic things, I was concerned with what was going on in the world, people mattered to me, I would worry about other things besides my career.

Now I feel like a much more versatile woman. I learned to love, not just romantically but to love life, the world… I learned to value time; my heart opened up. My heart had been closed for such a long time, I’d go from one job to the other, from one plane to another… If I wanted to go out, I’d do it without having to check with anyone first. But I’ve realized that was not that person. After everything I’ve been through, I’ve learned to value my family and friends so much more. I definitely feel whole, a new woman.