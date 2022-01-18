Adele reportedly set to become the highest-paid female star in Las Vegas

When Adele decides to do something, it goes without saying that she will likely break some records along the way.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is reportedly on track to make a whopping £500k (about $679,050) every single night she performs during her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

According to reports from The Sun, Adele will make £500K per show, eventually making her the highest-paid female star in the history of Las Vegas.

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

“Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now and she’s raking in a pretty penny from it,” a source told the outlet. “She is expected to make over £500,000 per gig thanks to ticket sales alone, even before the merchandising. Caesars has rolled out the red carpet to ensure she’s treated like the superstar she is.”

In addition to making some serious cash during her residency, the 33-year-old will also have access to other perks like a £41,000-a-night private suite, which will be accessible to her at any time and includes access to a butler, an executive assistant, security, and a chauffeur.

Last year, after worrying fans by saying she probably wasn’t going to go on tour for her new album, Adele announced that she will be playing two shows each weekend at the Caesars Palace, which will run from Friday, January 21 through Saturday April 16, 2022.

If you’re doing the math, that’s 24 performances total--so, with her reported income of £500,000 a night, the superstar will earn a total of £12,000,000 or just over $16 million from ticket sales alone.

Following a years-long hiatus, Adele finally released her highly-anticipated album 30 on November 19, 2021. Most recently, she dropped a video for one of the standout tracks on the project, “Oh My God.”

But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun 🙏🏻 Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there! — Adele (@Adele) January 12, 2022

“I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least,” the singer tweeted. “We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once.”

She continued, “But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun Folded hands Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there!”

Adele’s Las Vegas residency begins this Friday, January 21.