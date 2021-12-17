Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul hold hands at So-Fi Stadium for Chargers game with Jay-Z

Adele’s relationship is still going strong and fans couldn’t be happier...except for LeBron James, but only because he’s got a little bit of FOMO.

The “Easy On Me” singer and her boyfriend, superstar sports agent Rich Paul, were spotted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Thursday, December 16. The pair were seen holding hands as they watched the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, and even though their team lost 34 to 28, it still seemed to be a good time had by all.

Also in attendance with the couple was Jay-Z, who sat alongside Paul’s business partner and another longtime friend on LeBron, Maverick Carter. Seeing his friends at the event next to such big names, the Lakers baller couldn’t help but crack a quick joke about the group.

“The stars are out in LA tonight,” ESPN tweeted along with screenshots of the famous foursome. James went on to retweet the photos, jokingly asking, “Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele‘s +1s???? 🧐”

Who the heck are Jay-Z and Adele’s +1s???? 🧐 https://t.co/36XFD9Xajv — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2021

Clearly, LeBron was upset that he couldn’t be in attendace for the game, which was so close it ended up going into Overtime.

Before cracking a joke about his friends, the NBA star tweeted about wishing he was at the game, writing, “WOW SOFI ROCKING!!!!!!” refering to the energy in the arena. “We wouldn’t be on the road. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr.”

WOW SOFI ROCKING!!!!!!! We wouldn’t be on the road. 🤦🏾‍♂️Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr😡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2021

Throughout the course of their relationship, Adele and Rich Paul have been known to go on dates to sporting events.

Back in October, the couple attended the Golden State Warriors vs. Lakers season opener. This came after they made their first public appearance together during Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the summer.

While speaking to Oprah for her One Night Only concert special last month, Adele opened up about what she loves most about her boyfriend for the first time.

“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he‘s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart,” the singer said. “It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

“And just the easiness of it,” she continued. “It‘s just been very smooth.”