Adele announces Las Vegas residency

Hellofrom...Vegas! Adele is heading to Sin City in the New Year. The Grammy Award-winning artist, 33, announced on Tuesday her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency. “See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨,” she wrote on social media.

Adele‘s residency in Las Vegas starts January 21, 2022

The exclusive residency at The Colosseum of the iconic Caesars Palace hotel kicks off Friday, January 21, 2022. The “Easy on Me” singer will perform two shows every weekend (on Fridays and Saturdays) through April 16, 2022.

The verified fan presale will begin Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. PST. Fans can begin registering on Ticketmaster Verified Fan now through Dec. 2. Ticketmaster noted that “due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale,” adding that “registering for Verified Fan is the best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets.”

News of Adele’s Las Vegas residency follows the release of her first album in six years:﻿ 30. Billboardreported last week that 30 became 2021’s top-selling album in the U.S. just three days after its Nov. 19 release.

In a previous statement on Instagram, Adele called her fourth studio album her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of” her life. “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life,” she wrote. “And so, I’m ready to finally put this album out.”

Adele continued, “It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes f*ck it, you only live once’. The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x.”