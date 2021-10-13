Adele announces ‘30’ release date, says album documents ‘the most turbulent period of my life’

Adele is gearing up to release the most important album of her career.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 13 to announce that herr highly-anticipated project, 30, will be out on November 19. Along with a stunning photo of her side profile, the artist also shared a statement about the album, letting fans in on why it’s taken so long to get to this point--and why she finally decided to release the body of work.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually,” Adele began in her post. “I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

She continued, “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer went on to explain how this project stayed by her side throughout the toughest time in her life, describing the album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.”

“ When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up,” she wrote. “My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says “It’s your Saturn return babes f**k it, you only live once”. The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D.”

Adele continued, “That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is x.”

“Easy On Me,” the first single from 30, is dropping on Friday.