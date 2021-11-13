Adele calls relationship with Rich Paul “incredible” and “openhearted”

Adele’s new record comes out in a matter of days. We’re in the midst of an Adele craze, something that overtakes the world every couple of years when she releases an album. Over the past month, the normally private singer has been giving out interviews and releasing content to promote her new work.

She spoke about her relationship with Rich Paul and how completing this record taught her how to be alone and not be afraid of it.

Through her press tours, Adele has been very open about the past couple of years, talking about friendships, motherhood, and her life. She’s discussed a little bit about her relationship, explaining that she feels comfortable enough with Paul that she’s introduced her relationship to the world and Paul has even met her son. “I don‘t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she detailed how difficult it was to start dating after her divorce, and how impossible it was to do it in Los Angeles. “Everyone is someone or everyone wants to be someone,” she said. Despite her friends insisting on setting her up, Adele managed to find relationships on her own, something she details in her new record, where she has a song that talks about her first experience in having a relationship with someone after her divorce.

©Adele



Adele shared a photo of herself and Paul on her Instagram.

She met Rich Paul in a party some years ago and then reconnected with him more recently. “I didn’t really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself,” she said. She calls their relationship “incredible, openhearted,” and the “easiest” she’s ever had.