Adele says she was ‘embarrassed’ following her divorce from Simon Konecki

Adele is continuing to share her story as she opened up to Rolling Stone in a cover story published Thursday. The singer has touched on her divorce from Simon Konecki in the past and in the interview she opened up about the devastation and embarrassment she felt following the split. “It made me really sad,” Adele said. While divorcing isn’t easy for anyone, being in the public eye added an extra layer of pain and left her feeling embarrassed. “Then having so many people that I don‘t know know that I didn’t make that work … it f---ing devastated me. I was embarrassed,” she added.

While the singer noted that no one ever made her feel embarrassed, “you feel like you didn’t do a good job” she explained. At the end of the day, Adele felt like she “didn‘t really know” herself and decided to start that journey of discovery. ”I thought I did,“ she said. “I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn‘t like who I was.“

Following her divorce, Adele started working out in her quest to do anything that could soothe her anxiety. “[I figured] if I can transform my strength and my body like this, surely I can do it to my emotions and to my brain and to my inner well-being,” she said. “That was what drove me. It just coincided with all of the emotional work that I was doing with myself as a visual for it, basically.”