Adele reveals tracklist for new album including ‘dream duet’ with Chris Stapleton

Adele has revealed her first-ever duet! The acclaimed singer is getting ready to release her highly anticipated album ‘30’ and the tracklist has been officially announced.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner is collaborating with country star Chris Stapleton, as part of her upcoming project, which consists of 12 songs and includes a deluxe version that will be available as Target‘s exclusive deluxe CD.

Three bonus tracks have been added to the album, with one of them being a new version of her latest single ‘Easy on Me’ featuring the duet with Stapleton.

Fans of the artist were surprised to see the duet on Adele’s new album, as she had previously revealed to British Vogue that her new project would have no features.

This isn’t the first time the singer shows her appreciation for the country star, as she previously recorded one of his songs, ‘If It Hadn‘t Been For Love,’ as a bonus track for her 2011 album ‘21.’

She also went on to talk about Chris during her 73 Questions episode for Vogue, when she was asked about who would be her “dream duet partner,” to which she responded “Chris Stapleton.”

The 15-track deluxe album will be released on November 19, and fans of Adele can expect to hear her incredible voice and emotional lyrics, as she sings about divorce and heartbreak, including the songs ‘Cry Your Heart Out,’ ‘Strangers by Nature,’ ‘I Drink Wine’ and ‘Oh My God.’