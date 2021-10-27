Adele announces her first concert in 5 years for Summer 2022 in London

Adele is officially back, announcing the first time she will perform onstage in five years.

The “Easy On Me” singer took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 26 to reveal that she will perform twice in London’s Hyde Park in July 2022, which will be her first shows since 2017.

“Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii,” Adele wrote with a heart emoji before going on to drop details on presale ticket information for the shows, which will take place on July 1 and 2, 2022.

Fans can follow the link to a page with the official music video for her new single. Once there, those interested are able to sign up for Hyde Park presale access, which will become available on Thursday at 5 a.m. EST.

In her announcement, the Tottenham native also added the artwork for her upcoming album 30, which is set to release on November 19. Just like her absense from touring, it’s been even longer since Adele has dropped new music. The 15-time Grammy winner’s fourth studio album is set to arrive nearly six years to the day since she released her last record, 25.

The London shows next year are part of BST Hyde Park’s summer series, with other concerts set to feature stars like Elton John, Pearl Jam, and Duran Duran.

When Adele first announced her upcoming album, 30, she admitted that since she started working on the project nearly three years ago, she is in a completely different place than she expected to be.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago,” she said in a statement at the time. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

The Grammy winner went on to write that she “learned a lot of blistering truths” about herself along the way, but was finally in a place where she feels comfortable releasing her music for the world to hear.