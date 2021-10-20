Adele and Rich Paul looked madly in love at the recent Lakers game

We love seeing Adele happy and madly in love. The singer and her boyfriend Rich Paul were sitting courtside at the most recent Lakers game and seemed to have the time of their lives.

As reported by British Vogue, Adele admitted that she’s “very happy” with her man, and to be honest, we can all see it. She was all smiles during her date night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 19. The 33-year-old singer and the 39-year-old sports agent watched the Golden State Warriors play against the LA Lakers.

©GettyImages



Singer Adele attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, the Grammy winner slipped into a pair of skintight brown vinyl trousers paired with a matching top. To keep herself warm, she put a deep brown Louis Vuitton coat over her shoulders. The singer, who recently released her record-breaking single “Easy On Me,” completed the look with a pair of brown pumps, nails, and neutral makeup to keep up with the monochromatic look.

©GettyImages



Singer Adele and Rich Paul attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul complimented Adele’s look by wearing a grayish-green zip-up jacket, a black turtleneck, and grey pants.

The star-studded game also attended rapper Saweetie, who approached the couple and snapped some pictures with a professional camera.

©GettyImages



Rapper Saweetie attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, 2021 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Adele and Rich made their first public appearance when sitting courtside together at an important NBA game. Adele says the outing was her idea, prompted by the fact that Paul is very comfortable with her fame, something that hasn’t always been her experience.

“I did date before Rich, but they hated it,” she says. “They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows.”