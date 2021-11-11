Adele reveals that friendship with Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence feels like a breath of fresh air

Adele refused to make a friendship with other celebrities until now. In the December issue of Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old revealed why she decided to become good friends with her neighbors Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.‘ I’m very British like that,” Adele explained to the publication.

“We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I‘m like, I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I‘m knackered.”

The singer also opened up about relationships and giving love one more chance while living in Los Angeles. Adele started dating again after her much-publicized divorce from Simon Konecki. “I lasted five seconds [dating here],” she jokes. “You can‘t set me up on a f---ing blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?‘ There’ll be paparazzi outside, and someone will call [gossip site] DeuxMoi, or whatever it‘s f---ing called! It ain’t happening.”

Adele is currently dating sports agent, Rich Paul. The new couple has been keeping a relatively low profile on social media but have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles while having a good time in nightclubs, enjoying dinner, and attending basketball games.

Rich Paul is one of the NBA’s top sports agents. He reps top players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and more. In 2020, he appeared in Forbes as one of the world’s top 10 most powerful agents.