Did Adele really storm out of an interview because the reporter didn’t listen to her new album?

An interesting story has been making its way around the internet involving Adele and an Australian reporter who admitted to not listening to her new album “30” during an interview. Over the weekend Australia‘s Daily Telegraph revealed that Channel 7’s Matt Doran arrived in London on November 4th for a 20-30 minute interview as part of a roughly $669,926 deal between Sony and his network, but halfway through their interview Adele noticed he was “struggling to an express an opinion of his own.” When the singer asked him directly what he thought about the album Doran admitted to only listening to ‘Easy On Me.’ Sony later refused to allow footage of the interview to be used and Doran was suspended for 2 weeks. ﻿ The embarrassing news has since gone viral﻿ with reports that Adele stormed out and Doran is now trying to clear his name telling E! News the rumors are incorrect.

Doran has been getting roasted on Twitter with many calling out the hilarity, entitlement, and laziness of the situation. “When I sat down to interview Adele, I was honestly unaware that I‘d been emailed a preview of her unreleased album,” he tried to explain. “I later discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link after we landed in London on the day prior to the interview. In my lengthy phone discussions with Sony reps in advance, I was never told a preview copy was being made available.” “It was an oversight. But NOT a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed, and I am mortified and unequivocally apologetic,” the reported pleaded.

Doran addressed rumors that she walked out following his admission calling them incorrect. “To suggest that the interview was disrespectful—or that Adele walked out—is incorrect,” he said. “In fact, it ran well over time, and we had a great rapport. Adele was hilarious, engaging, generous, honest, and profound. For the record, I never said, ‘I haven‘t listened to your album.’ I said, ‘I‘ve only had the privilege of hearing ‘Easy On Me,’ and already it sounds like you‘ve produced something extraordinary.’” Doran also stood by the contents of the interview and said he is “devastated that her fans are being denied this interview.” People have been trolling his latest post taken before the “special interview” with many asking if he has listening to the album yet.