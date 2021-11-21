Adele thanks Spotify for removing the default shuffle option

Adele took to Twitter to thank Spotify for bending the rules in order to adapt to her new record, “30.” The singer thanked the streaming company for listening to her and removing the “shuffle” setting as the app’s default.
On Saturday, records listened on Spotify no longer were on the shuffle setting on default, making it easier for users to listen to records in the order they were released as. Users can still shuffle songs if they wish to do so. “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry” wrote Adele on Twitter. ”We don‘t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.“ Spotify replied to her message and said, “Anything for you 🙏✨.”
Adele’s previous record, “25,” could only be bought physically or downloaded digitally. It wasn’t available to stream on services like Spotify, Apple Music or Tidal. It wasn’t until 2016 that the record was available on these platforms.
“As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums,” said a Spotify spokesperson to CNN. “For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle. As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans.”
Adele’s much-awaited record was released this past Friday, to much critical acclaim. The record covers the past couple of years of Adele’s life, including her divorce, motherhood, navigating new relationships, and more.