Adele thanks Spotify for removing the default shuffle option

Adele took to Twitter to thank Spotify for bending the rules in order to adapt to her new record, “30.” The singer thanked the streaming company for listening to her and removing the “shuffle” setting as the app’s default.

On Saturday, records listened on Spotify no longer were on the shuffle setting on default, making it easier for users to listen to records in the order they were released as. Users can still shuffle songs if they wish to do so. “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry” wrote Adele on Twitter. ”We don‘t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.“ Spotify replied to her message and said, “Anything for you 🙏✨.”

Adele’s previous record, “25,” could only be bought physically or downloaded digitally. It wasn’t available to stream on services like Spotify, Apple Music or Tidal. It wasn’t until 2016 that the record was available on these platforms.