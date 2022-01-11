‘Encanto’ tops Adele to become the first soundtrack to reach No. 1 on Billboard 200 in 2 years

Encanto was the perfect way to cap off 2021, ending a less-than-stellar year with something to smile about--but that doesn’t mean fans are leaving the movie behind in the New Year.

The Disney animated film--which debuted in theaters on November 24 before becoming available to stream on Disney+ a month later on December 24--has now become the first soundtrack to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts in two years. The soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, ended Adele’s six week streak at No. 1 to become the first soundtrack to top the charts since Frozen II in December 2019.

According to Billboard’s data, “We Don‘t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” are currently the breakout songs from Encanto, leading the soundtrack to its coveted No. 1 spot.

Not only is this the first soundtrack to top the charts in years, but this makes Encanto only the sixth animated film soundtrack ever to make it to No. 1. The other films are Curious George (2006), The Lion King (1994), Pocahontas (1995), Frozen (2014) and Frozen II.

Of course, it’s not just the music everyone is raving about when it comes to Encanto. On Sunday, January 9, the movie won best animated film at the Golden Globes.

The movie’s story is about the extraordinary Madrigal family, who live in the secluded mountains of Colombia in a magical house called Encanto. The magic of the home has blessed every family member with special and unique gifts ranging from super-strength to speaking with animals to healing — except for one person: Mirabel.

When Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, discovers the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she finds that she might be her family’s only hope. The film also includes the voices of María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, and Carolina Gaitan.

If you’re one of the few people who hasn’t seen the film yet, Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.