‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ from Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is topping the music charts

Disney’s Encanto is stealing hearts thanks to its diversity. Still, it is its music-making headlines after the soundtrack climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, to become later No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtrack and Independent Album charts.

As the most recent track to joining the Top 10 on Billboard since Frozen 2 in 2019, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the newest global sensation, thanks to Disney movie lovers.

After being played on repeat, the hit, which is performed by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, became the #1 song on Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. chart; #17 on the Top 50 Global; #1 on the Global Viral, and; #1 on the U.S. Viral charts. As of this writing, the song’s animated video is trending in the first position on YouTube.

But with all the craze surrounding the track, people question if Disney would submit the song for best original in the upcoming Academy Awards.

According to Variety, Encanto, which is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature, couldn’t meet the deadline for submission, mainly because the film wasn’t in theaters and hadn’t screened for critics.

Who is the mastermind behind Encanto’s soundtrack?

The one and only Lin-Manuel Miranda! The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner wrote eight original songs for the computer-animated musical fantasy film, including “The Family Madrigal” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, and cast. “Waiting on a Miracle” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz. “Surface Pressure” – performed by Jessica Darrow.

“What Else Can I Do?” – performed by Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz. “All of You” – performed by Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz, John Leguizamo, Adassa, and Maluma. “Colombia, Mi Encanto” – performed by Carlos Vives, and “Dos Oruguitas” – performed by Sebastián Yatra.