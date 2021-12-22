Beyoncé and Jay-Z make Oscar history competing for Best Original Song

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are both coming for Best Original Song! The power couple are on the shortlist for the 2022 Academy Awards, competing against each other, making this the first time in Oscar history that a married couple go head-to-head in any category.

Loading the player...

Jay-Z has been nominated with ‘Guns Go Bang’ from ‘The Harder They Fall’ and Beyoncé with ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard.’

The rapper and entrepreneur was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and also produced the film he is nominated for, while Beyoncé, who recently got her fans excited after joining TikTok, was involved in ‘King Richard,’ the new biopic that follows the story of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

The 15-song shortlist for the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song includes other A-List stars, with Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, listed for their track ‘Just Look Up’ for the film ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Billie Eilish with her successful song from the James Bond film ‘No Time to Die,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda with ‘Dos Oruguitas’ from Disney’s ‘Encanto,’ H.E.R. with ‘Automatic Woman’ from ‘Bruised,’ U2 with ‘Your Song Saved My Life’ from the animated film ‘Sing 2,’ among others.