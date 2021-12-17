Beyoncé has officially joined TikTok, and fans are going crazy, although she hasn’t posted anything yet

Beyoncé has officially joined TikTok, and the Beyhive is utterly excited. The 28-time Grammy winner joined the platform on Thursday, Dec. 16, and rapidly accumulated over 150,000 followers in minutes.

TIDAL’s official Instagram page shared a screengrab of Bey’s profile to spread the word. “Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they captioned the image. Fans expect that the Ivy Park mastermind will share her funny side and include her family in her upcoming videos.

“I’m scared I feel like she’s about to do something🥴… she’s always playing with us😭,” a fan wrote. While another person said, “Damn I’m gonna have to join tik tok now.”

Beyoncé recently released her latest single, “Be Alive,” part of the King Richard soundtrack. The singer will be releasing new music soon. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in August.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!” she added.