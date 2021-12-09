Penelope Disick shows off her sophisticated skincare routine in new TikTok

Penelope Disick is quickly taking TikTok by storm, showing off the aspects of her family life we never thought we’d get to see.

The 9-year-old and her mother, Kourtney Kardashian, recently created a joint TikTok account, which features the pair posting about some super behind-the-scenes clips of their daily life. Most recently, Penelope posted a video showing just how grown up she’s gotten, showing off the before and after of a face mask pampering session.

The video, which was posted on Wednesday, December 8, starts with P wearing a face mask along with a fluffy headband pushing back her wet hair.

After chaotically shaking around the camera and showing off her skincare routine, Kourtney’s second child with Scott Disick then showed us her beautiful face post-mask, letting us all see just how big she’s gotten.

In addition to taking off the mask, Penelope also put her hair into two long pigtail braids as she rocked an old T-shirt from one of her cousin Stormi Webster’s extravagant birthday parties.