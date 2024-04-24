Kourtney Kardashian shares post-pregnancy body photo after criticism

Kourtney Kardashian is not letting negative comments get to her. The famous Kardashian sister, who recently welcomed her new baby with Travis Barker, was recently on vacation with her family, ahead of the new season of their show. The celebrity family had a great time while on vacation. However, negative comments started when Kim Kardashian shared a photo of Kourtney wearing a bikini.

“There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all,” Kim wrote in her photo, posing with Kourtney and Khloé, but despite the heartfelt message, online users commented on a different matter.

“Of course, she would post a picture where she looks good and outshines Kourt,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Tell me Kim and Kourtney are feuding without telling me Kim and Kourtney are feuding,” adding that both Kim and Khloé seemed “picture perfect.”

Kourtney also celebrated her birthday and paid no mind to the comments, but instead shared another bikini photo, where she proudly shows her post-pregnancy body. “45 trips around the sun,” she wrote, with her husband commenting; “45 never looked so good.”

Fans of the reality star praised her after she posted the photo. “Natural bod over anything go Kourt,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “omg u still have that iconic swimsuit,” adding, “Finally she got her happily ever after. She deserves it.”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their baby in November 2023, and the businesswoman has been open about her pregnancy and post-pregnancy journey, giving her followers tips about motherhood and showing her life after giving birth.