EXC Kanye West, Bianca Censori©GrosbyGroup
Bianca Censori and Kanye West wear matching looks and drive around LA in new cybertruck

Earlier this month the couple spent a romantic day at Disneyland, holding hands and sharing a casual conversation.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepped out in Los Angeles wearing matching off-white ensembles. The pair went for a stroll and were spotted driving around the city in their new Tesla cybertruck, with Bianca wearing a long-sleeved mini dress, which featured a high neck.

The Australian Architect paired the look with gray sandals and a matching vest with structured shoulders. She also wore her signature brunette hair in a chic bun and paired the look with minimal jewelry. Bianca walked next to her husband, who wore baggy trousers, a cream-colored hoodie, and white sneakers.

EXC Kanye West, Bianca Censori©GrosbyGroup

The celebrity couple was photographed entering their vehicle after stepping out for a romantic evening. Their latest outing comes after news of an alleged incident at the Chateau Marmont lobby. Kanye addressed the situation during his conversation on The Download podcast.

EXC Kanye West, Bianca Censori©GrosbyGroup

The day of the alleged incident, Bianca and Kanye wore matching white ensembles, with the singer wearing white trousers and a white T-shirt, meanwhile, Bianca wore a white mini dress featuring a plunging neckline. She also wore clear heels, while Kanye was photographed in Timberland boots.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori©GrosbyGroup

Earlier this month the couple spent a romantic day at Disneyland, holding hands and sharing a casual conversation while onlookers showed their surprise after spotting the couple at the theme park. The pair have been wearing multiple white and off-white ensembles this season, with Bianca wearing another minidress in the same color palette, and Kanye going for a casual look in white.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori©GrosbyGroup

In a viral video of the couple shared on TikTok, they can be seen enjoying their day while walking around the Star Wars attraction, stealing the show, as everyone seems to be looking at them.

