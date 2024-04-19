Is Taylor Swift singing about Kim Kardashian in two of her new songs?

Taylor Swift is back at it again. The talented, prolific, and incredibly famous musician has released her awaited new record. She then dropped the equivalent of a second album, providing fans with 31 new songs within the span of hours.

The full record is called “The Tortured Poets Club: The Anthology,” with fans believing that she addressed a myriad of topics in her life, including her three month relationship with Matty Healy and her ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian.

Fans believe two songs address Kardashian: “thanK you aIMee” and “Cassandra.” The first one is the easiest one to see why, with Kim’s name spelled out in caps in the song. The lyrics address a high school bully, discussing the way their fight made her feel. “When I picture my hometown/ There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you/ And a plaque underneath it/ That threatens to push me down the stairs at our school,” read the lyrics.

The second song is a reference to the myth of Cassandra, a figure in Greek mythology that could see the future and was ultimaltely hurt for it. “I was in my new house placing daydreams/ Patching up the crack along the wall/ I pass it and lose track of what I’m saying/ ‘Cause that’s where I was when I got the call,” read the lyrics.

Fans think the call refers to the infamous phone call between Kardashian and Swift, where the former allegedly asked Swift if she was okay with Kanye West using her name in one of his songs. Swift claimed she never a approved of the song. “You cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination,” wrote Swift in a statement.

In an interview with TIME, Swift discussed her mental health at the time of her fight with West and Kardashian, revealing that it was incredibly traumatizing for her. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” she said. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.”

“I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”