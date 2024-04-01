Billie Eilish denies rumored feud with Taylor Swift after comments about the music industry

Billie Eilish is setting the record straight. The Oscar winner shared her thoughts about the recent headlines after fans started a rumor about an alleged feud with fellow singer Taylor Swift, following Billie’s comments about “issues” in the music industry.

“Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that billboard article,” the singer said in her latest interview. “These are industry-wide systemic issues,” she stated.

“When it comes to variants, so many artists release them, including me, which! clearly state in the article. The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh,” she added referring to the multiple vinyls artists are releasing.

The rumors started after her recent comments on Billboard: “We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more,” she said.

Billie continued; “I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable.”

“It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that s--t,” she concluded.