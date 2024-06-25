Confirmed Swiftie! Tom Cruise dances and laughs at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest and most guarded celebrities in the world. He took a break from his day-to-day life to partake in one of the world's biggest and most exclusive pastimes: attending the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. The actor and producer was recorded having a blast at one of the most exclusive sections of the concert, laughing and dancing as Swift performed at the Wembley Stadium, in London.

Videos shared on social media showed that Swift's private box was packed with celebrities, including Cruise, Travis and Jason Kelce, Greta Gerwig, and more. In the case of Cruise, he was seen having fun with Kelce, with the two having various interactions recorded by onlookers. While Swift performed "Blank Space," Kelce took Cruise by the shoulders and gave him a friendly shake. A separate video showed the audience dancing along to "Shake it Off," with the camera panning to reveal Cruise, the Kelces, Gerwig, and more of Swift's guests dancing excitedly to the song.

Swift has performed various shows at Wembley Stadium over the past week, with people capturing celebrities like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, and more in attendance. Prince William and his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also seen in attendance, memorably taking a selfie with Swift. Hugh Grant was also on the guest list, writing a sweet message on social media and thanking Swift for the invite and Kelce for the tequila shots.

"Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one aging London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old," he wrote on X.

Tom Cruise's daughter recently graduated from high school

Earlier this week, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter graduated from high school. Suri Cruise has been photographed numerous times, with her being spotted attending graduation events with her mom and even attending her prom with her friends and her rumored boyfriend Toby Kohen. Suri will soon be embarking on a new stage in her life, revealing that she'll be attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.