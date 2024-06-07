Suri Cruise reveals her college plans: Is she staying in New York City?

Suri Cruise is ready to start a new chapter in her life. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is heading to college, and it seems her decision has already been made, after appearing in a fun TikTok with some of her friends, sporting a sweater with the name of the school.

It was also confirmed by the Daily Mail that Suri has been accepted into Pittsburgh’s prestigious Carnegie Mellon University. The young daughter of the two Hollywood stars is making her own path, as she has been known for her preference to stay away from the public eye.

Suri appears in the clip wearing a red sweater with the name of the university, proudly showing where she will be going to school. It was also reported that she will be pursuing fashion at Carnegie Mellon’s School of Design, which is one of the best schools in the country.

Suri and Katie are known to be very close, as they are constantly photographed around New York City, and the actress is very protective of her daughter. “Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective,” a source said to the publication.

“She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from,” the source added, highlighting the relationship the pair have.

Meanwhile, reports about her estranged relationship with Tom continue. “Tom hasn’t seen or even called Suri in about three years,” an insider said to Us Weekly. “Tom has no relationship with Suri.”