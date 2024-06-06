Tom Cruise has gifted Dakota Fanning over a dozen pairs of shoes

Dakota Fanning has an incredible shoe collection thanks to Tom Cruise. The actors worked together on “War of the Worlds” (2005) with Tom playing her father. Since then, Cruise has sent her a birthday present every year.



Fanning revealed that Tom has given her a birthday gift every year since she turned 11, earlier this year. While she admittingly had no one to call, it was a Razor cell phone she really wanted.

The Golden Globes winner seems to be a great listener because he also picked up on her love of shoes. “He always sends me the same thing, every year after the cell phone,” she told Kelly Clarkson on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.



All grown up! Dakota Fanning is the star of the horror flm, “The Watchers”

“I like loved shoes when I was little and I started to be able to fit into like really small adult shoes when I was on the War of the World’s press tour so I was very excited about them. So from that birthday on he always sends me shoes,” the 30-year-old shared.





Tom Cruise: A Gift Giver

It’s not the first time Cruise’s gifting habits have made headlines. The actor famously sends a coconut cake to a lucky group of individuals like famous friends, and costars.

Kirsten Dunst revealed in April that her Interview with the Vampire costar still sends her the delicious dessert. Dunst joined the Graham Norton Show, where she confirmed, “He gives me a cake every Christmas.” “We call it the Cruise cake at my house. It’s the best coconut cake I’ve ever had in my life,” Dunst explained.



Now known as the “Cruise Cake” the Mission Impossible star chose a $126 white chocolate coconut bundt cake made by, Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California.

Among the stars who have received the cake are Henry Cavill, Rosie O’Donnell, Barbara Walters, Cobie Smulders, Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, Jon Hamm, James Corden, and Angela Basse.

But once you make the cake list, doesn’t mean you’re there to stay. Cruise can and will take away your cake privileges. Brooke Shields made it on the list after attending Cruise’s wedding toKatie Holmes in 2006 but has since been removed. “I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year,” Shields told People.

The gift was addressed from Holmes, Cruise, and their daughter Suri Cruise, but it later became from “just Tom,” presumably after the couple split in 2012.