Katie Holmes looks fresh, fashionable, and ready for summer in New York

Katie Holmes is ready for summer! The 45-year-old fashionista is always ready to slay when she’s out and about in New York, and she recently gave us a taste at some of the looks we can expect this sunny season.



©GrosbyGroup



The actress brought out her light and bright colors ahead of summer

Holmes was photographed running errands where she wore a bright and breezy look, rocking a pair of crisp white jeans and a vibrant yellow top. The Alone Together star carried a large leather duffle bag over her shoulder.



©GrosbyGroup



Katie shared alook into how she looks so fresh and healthy, enjoying a green smoothie

Her outing also included a stop for a healthy beverage. She was spotted happily sipping a green smoothie. Holmes isn’t the only one living a healthy lifestyle. Her daughter Suri Cruise, who recently turned 18, was also spotted this week on a run.



Katie’s summer ahead

Now that Suri is done with high school, it’s all eyes on what’s next for the celebrity kid. Suri is interested in fashion, and while she applied at many different locations, Holmes reportedly wanted her to stay in New York so they could be close. It’s unclear what Suri decided, but if she is moving out of the state, the mother-daughter duo will surely spend lots of time together this summer.





©GrosbyGroup



Katie and Suri are one of the most fashionable mother-daughter duos

Now that Suri is 18, it will be interesting to see how her relationship with the public plays out. Her life has been very private, but she recently starred in a stage performance of “Head Over Heels,” in New York City, where she was supported by her mother and her grandparents, Martin and Kathleen. Suri played the role of Philoclea, one of the story’s main characters.

Her performance sparked speculation that she may be dropping her father, Tom Cruise’s last name. While she hasn’t petitioned to do it legally, like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, she was listed on the casting sheet as Suri Noelle, adopting Katie’s middle name, per HELLO!.