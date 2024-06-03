Bianca Censori turns up the heat in another eye-catching look during Italy vacation with Kanye West

Bianca Censori is back to her signature ensembles. The Australian Architect was photographed in Italy, wearing another of her eye-catching revealing looks, causing commotion and making headlines, after reuniting with her husband Kanye West, following her trip to Melbourne, Australia, where she met with her family.

This time, Bianca was spotted in Prato, Italy, alongside the rapper, wearing a white bodysuit. Her latest outfit showed off her figure, as it featured exposed sides and halter-styled straps. She paired the ensemble with clear platform heels, no jewelry, and a soft makeup look.

Bianca styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and stepped into a building seemingly for a meeting. Meanwhile, Kanye was seen accompanying her in a matching all-white outfit, which consisted of white sweatpants, a white jacket, and white sneakers.

Bianca was holding a notebook with sketches, so their trip to Italy could be more than just a vacation, as the pair continue to work together in new fashion projects. The celebrity couple is going strong in their relationship, despite rumors of struggles in their marriage, after Bianca traveled to Australia by herself.

A reason for her solo trip could be her family’s opinions on her relationship with the rapper, as sources revealed to the Daily Mail that she was “hesitant” about introducing Kanye to her dad, Leo Censori.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” the insider revealed before her trip took place, adding that “Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”