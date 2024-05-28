Bianca Censori reunites with her parents in Australia: Kanye West did not show up

Bianca Censori is spending some quality time with her parents in Australia. The Australian architect was spotted enjoying lunch with her family in Melbourne over the weekend, following rumors about Bianca’s dad Leo Censori wanting to have a serious conversation with her husband, Kanye West.

However, the rapper was nowhere to be seen amid speculation about struggles in their relationship. Bianca apparently decided to travel to her home country by herself to reunite with her parents. She was photographed at Mario’s Café in Fitzroy, wearing a khaki Miu Miu sweater.

Her latest look was different from the ensembles she is known for, as she is constantly making headlines for her revealing outfits, which include sheer dresses, bodycons, and bikini tops. A source said to the Harold Sun that Bianca “blended with the lunch crowd.”

It was previously reported that Bianca was “hesitant” to introduce her husband to her dad, despite her mom Alexandra Censori already meeting him in Los Angeles. Back in March, a source told Daily Mail that Bianca was not sure about how her dad would react to the visit.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” the insider revealed, adding that “Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

While the meeting has yet to happen, the source said that “Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife’s visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing,” the insider said, referring to Bianca’s fashion choices.