EXC Bianca Censori, Kanye West©GrosbyGroup/GettyImages
CELEBRITY FASHION

Is Doja Cat inspired by Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori in her latest fashion moments?

It’s undeniable that Bianca popularized the use of stocking and see-through fabrics, paired with fur and lace.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Doja Cat seems to have taken a page out of Bianca Censori’s book. The rapper has been photographed in similar ensembles during her latest fashion moments, most recently wearing an identical sheer look, first worn by Kanye West’s wife last year while vacationing in Italy.

Doja attended the Met Gala afterparty wearing a sheer crop top and stockings, while Bianca was spotted with Kanye walking around Italy wearing similar styles of see-through looks, including bodycons, crop tops, and micro skirts.

Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party©GettyImages
Guram Gvasalia and Doja Cat at Richie Akiva’s 10th Annual “The After” Met Gala After Party

Back in April, Doja also wore a white see-through look paired with a fur coat, similar to one of Bianca’s outfits in 2023. And fast forward to the 2024 Met Gala, fans of the Australian architect pointed out her viral ‘WET’ look, and shared the similarities between Doja’s look on the red carpet of the exclusive event.

EXC Kanye West, Bianca Censori©GrosbyGroup

It’s unclear if Bianca is on Doja’s moodboard when it comes to her latest outings. However, it’s undeniable that Bianca popularized the use of stocking and see-through fabrics, paired with fur and lace. The rapper and the Architect definitely share the same aesthetic, but we don’t know for sure if Doja was inspired by Bianca’s viral looks last year.

8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages

Doja is also known for her intricate fashion ensembles, as she is a regular attendee in Paris Fashion Week, and has been causing commotion in recent years for her stunning looks. One of her most memorable looks was without a doubt her Schiaparelli moment, where she was covered in red crystals.

EXC Bianca Censori, Kanye West©GrosbyGroup

“We knew when we got the Schiaparelli sketch that it was going to be a crazy viral moment,” her stylist Brett Alan Nelson, told WWD at the time. “We got a one-page sketch that had her fully red,” Nelson said to the publication. “Then there was an image on the second page that was like this Greek statue covered in crystals. When [Doja Cat] saw it, she was like ‘Done, let’s go.’”

