Bianca Censori poses for Kanye West in black micro bikini and leather corset

Bianca Censori is welcoming 2024 with some of her most revealing ensembles yet. The Head of Architecture at Yeezy posed for a series of photos with her husband Kanye West, showing off her new outfits, including a matching leather coat.
And while Kanye is known for being private in his romantic relationship, he took to Instagram to share the photos, seemingly taken in a hotel room. One of the photos shows Kanye taking a mirror selfie with Bianca, with the Australian architect wearing a black micro bikini, paired with black boots and a matching leather corset.
She completed the all-leather look with a black coat, while her husband wore a similar leather coat, paired with black combat boots, black trousers, and a black sweater. The rapper also wore a chain necklace while posing with Bianca.
Kanye went on to share two other photos with his wife, including one where she can be seen wearing a very revealing outfit, which includes fishnets and pointed-toe heels, as well as a black micro bikini and a fur micro top in pink.
The celebrity couple were seemingly creating some of Bianca’s new ensembles, which have been labeled as controversial in recent months. A third photo shows Bianca posing in her black corset while standing next to a hot tub. “No pants this year,” Kanye wrote on Instagram.
As reported by Page Six, fashion designers who have worked with Kanye in the past, revealed that he has a “whole atelier“ dedicated to creating the ensembles. “Anything he wants to make they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot,” Mowalola Ogunlesi said, a fashion designer hired by the rapper back in 2020 to create his collaboration with Gap.