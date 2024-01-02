Bianca Censori poses for Kanye West in black micro bikini and leather corset

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023©GettyImages
A third photo shows Bianca posing in her black corset while standing next to a hot tub.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Bianca Censori is welcoming 2024 with some of her most revealing ensembles yet. The Head of Architecture at Yeezy posed for a series of photos with her husband Kanye West, showing off her new outfits, including a matching leather coat.

And while Kanye is known for being private in his romantic relationship, he took to Instagram to share the photos, seemingly taken in a hotel room. One of the photos shows Kanye taking a mirror selfie with Bianca, with the Australian architect wearing a black micro bikini, paired with black boots and a matching leather corset.

She completed the all-leather look with a black coat, while her husband wore a similar leather coat, paired with black combat boots, black trousers, and a black sweater. The rapper also wore a chain necklace while posing with Bianca.

Kanye went on to share two other photos with his wife, including one where she can be seen wearing a very revealing outfit, which includes fishnets and pointed-toe heels, as well as a black micro bikini and a fur micro top in pink.

The celebrity couple were seemingly creating some of Bianca’s new ensembles, which have been labeled as controversial in recent months. A third photo shows Bianca posing in her black corset while standing next to a hot tub. “No pants this year,” Kanye wrote on Instagram.

As reported by Page Six, fashion designers who have worked with Kanye in the past, revealed that he has a “whole atelier“ dedicated to creating the ensembles. “Anything he wants to make they can make it. He’s really just making it on the spot,” Mowalola Ogunlesi said, a fashion designer hired by the rapper back in 2020 to create his collaboration with Gap.

