Bianca Censori’s latest revealing outfit causes controversy in Dubai: Here’s why

Bianca Censori continues to make headlines for her revealing fashion ensembles. The Australian architect, who recently reunited with her husband Kanye West in Dubai, is rumored to be relocating with the rapper following a brief break in their relationship. And while the pair have been back together for just a few days, they are already stealing all the attention.

The Head of Architecture at Yeezy stepped out in a yet-again unique outfit with her husband. The pair attended designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store wearing a brown long-sleeved micro dress, paired with clear heels and a fur hat. Bianca also carried a stuffed animal as an accessory. Meanwhile, Kanye wore one of his signature all-black ensembles, including a leather coat and matching boots.

Bianca posed for some photos with the guests, causing many fans to comment with mixed reactions, with some afraid that the architect could get banned from Dubai after wearing the revealing outfit. “That’s an insanely revealing outfit. Do you think she’ll get banned from the country?” one person asked, while someone else commented, “Rules are strict in these countries for women.”

“If it’s a private residence/club, I think she should be okay…but not in public. There’d be consequences,” an online user added, while some others asked for “respect” and “consideration.” “This is not about being controlled but about respect for foreign culture,” one person wrote.

This is not the first the pair caused controversy in a foreign country, as the pair were involved in a scandal in Italy in recent months.