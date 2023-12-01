Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s holiday plans, including their relocation to Dubai

Bianca Censori and Kanye West continue to make headlines about their marriage. The celebrity couple recently went through a difficult moment, being apart from each other for over a month and reuniting in Dubai to discuss some important decisions, including their relocation from the United States.

The pair had been spotted spending most of their time in Italy during recent months, going on different outings and meetings. However, they had yet to relocate permanently from the U.S. following their marriage ceremony in Los Angeles in 2022.

Now it seems that they are ready to take residence in Dubai after a rumored momentary split. The rapper also spent some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter North in Dubai while Bianca went back to Australia to reunite with her friends and family.

“Ye has loved being out of LA, he’s never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ,” a close source told The U.S. Sun.

The insider continued, “Bianca has spent time back in Australia and they’re getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays,” explaining that ”There is talk of them returning to Italy in the next few weeks where he’s renting a place and having Kim fly the kids there, but it’s up in the air at the minute.”

“He hasn’t had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim’s security and a nanny, but he does want to see them,” they concluded.