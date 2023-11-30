Bianca Censori steals the show in Dubai with eye-catching fashion accessory during outing with Kanye West

Bianca Censori and Kanye West are back to their usual romantic outings. The celebrity couple seem to have relocated to Dubai following a rumored short break in their relationship, with the Australian architect wearing one of her controversial fashion ensembles.

This time Bianca decided to go for a brown long-sleeved micro dress, pairing the look with clear heels to attend designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store alongside her husband, who wore an all-black ensemble, including a leather coat and matching boots.

Bianca’s revealing outfit is only one of her latest sheer looks, however, it was her fur hat and her stuffed animal accessory that stole the show during their outing. The head of Architecture at Yeezy was photographed carrying a plush animal, seemingly in the shape of a deer.

The couple had an emotional reunion at the Royal Atlantis Hotel after what was rumored to be an ultimatum made by the rapper, following Bianca’s recent trip to Melbourne, where she spent quality time with her friends and family, while Kanye enjoyed his time with his 10-year-old daughter North in Dubai.

“She arrived in Dubai a few days ago and it’s been on with them ever since,” a source said to Us Weekly. “He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done,” the insider explained to the publication. “He was having a hard time trusting her. And she had a change of heart,” adding that they had been apart for “about a month.”

The pair spent time together in Italy before the rumored split, and now they seem to be relocating, with the source adding that he “moved to Dubai a few months ago to get away from Hollywood.”