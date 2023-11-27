Kanye West surprised fans with his first concert in months in Dubai

Kanye West performed for the first time in months in a surprise concert in Dubai on Sunday, November 26, alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign. The rappers treated attendees with an exclusive performance of their new song “Vultures.”

The appearance was during Lil Durk’s show at nightclub Blu Dubai. Clips of the night show Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband rapping eyebrow-raising lyrics about antisemitism.

Kanye West is seen leaving e.baldi restaurant on June 16, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

In August, West joined Travis Scott on stage during a tour stop in Rome. The pair performed “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

Kanye West life away from the stage

West has been making headlines in 2023 for his relationship with Bianca Censori. The pair have been inseparable since their “wedding” in December 2022. Kanye and Bianca have been seen traveling around the world and taking Italy by storm with romantic outings while wearing inappropriate outfits.

Although we have seen Censori hanging out with Kanye’s eldest daughter, North West, rumors about a possible split recently surfaced. According to the US Sun, the rapper and the Australian architect are going through a difficult time, with rumors of intervention by Bianca’s friends during her visit to Melbourne. The celebrity couple are reportedly “taking a break.”

When it comes to Kanye, he was recently spotted spending some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter North West in Dubai, while Bianca enjoyed a girls’ night out with one of her friends, sharing a selfie from their fun moment together.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told the outlet about their relationship. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

“She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” an insider revealed to the Daily Mail. “They told her that she needs to wake the f–k up.”