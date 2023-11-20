Did Bianca Censori and Kanye West break up?

It seems there could be some trouble in paradise. Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been inseparable since their wedding in December 2022, traveling around the world and making headlines during their time together in Italy, but despite their many romantic outings, rumors about a possible split are going around.

The rapper and the Australian architect are reportedly going through a tough moment following a rumored intervention made by Bianca’s friends, while she visited her hometown in Melbourne. The celebrity couple are reportedly “Taking a break,” according to the US Sun.

When it comes to Kanye, he was recently spotted spending some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter North West in Dubai, while Bianca enjoyed a girls’ night out, with one of her friends sharing a selfie from their fun moment together.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told the outlet about their relationship. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

“[Bianca] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the source added. It was recently reported that the musician “has a set of rules” when it comes to his relationship, with her friends already letting her know “exactly how they feel.”

“She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” an insider revealed to the Daily Mail. “They told her that she needs to wake the f–k up.”